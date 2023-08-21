ST. CHARLES COUNTY — The teen charged in the shooting death earlier this year of his 15-year-old girlfriend in St. Charles will serve time in the juvenile corrections system.

The 17-year-old boy is accused of arranging to sell marijuana to two other teens, both of whom have been charged as adults, before the two other teens tried to rob him and opened fire, killing Lydia Elking, of Lake Saint Louis. The Post-Dispatch is not naming the 17-year-old boy because his case stayed in juvenile court, and he was sentenced to serve time with the Missouri Division of Youth Services.

“Division of Youth Services is not a punishment. This system is about rehabilitating young people so that they can become productive members of society, and I think that given all of the factors, this is most effective outcome in this case,” St. Charles County Circuit Court Judge Rebeca Navarro-McKelvey said at the teen’s sentencing Monday.

The teen, also from Lake Saint Louis, pleaded guilty in July to second-degree involuntary manslaughter and distribution of a controlled substance in Lydia’s Feb. 18 death. His sentence does not include a specific amount of time he’ll be in the facility; rather, he will serve until the juvenile program deems he is rehabilitated, Navarro-McKelvey said.

In testimony ahead of Monday’s sentencing, Lydia’s mother, Kerry Keeven, described her daughter’s boyfriend as “a good person.”

“I’m here doing what I believe Lydia would want me to do,” Keeven said. “I can’t even imagine that he needs to be sent away.”

Keeven, the teen’s father, a former juvenile court official, and an employee from a third-party company that had provided mental health and drug treatment programs to the teen all testified Monday on his behalf.

As he previously testified in court, the boyfriend drove Lydia to Oak Avenue in St. Charles for a drug deal with Alex Mason, of St. Charles. The boyfriend was told to drive to a second location. There, authorities say, the intended buyer and another teen, later identified as Trevon Gully, attempted to rob the boyfriend. The teens are accused of opening fire as the boyfriend drove away, killing Lydia.

Both Mason and Gully are charged with murder in Lydia’s death. Their cases are ongoing.

Court officials said Monday the boyfriend had an amount of marijuana worth about $300 at the time of the shooting, and he was later found to have $500 in cash on him despite being unemployed at the time.

“When one engages in this kind of action, they do so knowing that it becomes completely unpredictable about what might happen. I have no doubt that this was not his intent, but unfortunately, because of his decision, someone paid for it with their lives,” Navarro-McKelvey said.

The judge also said the teen had violated the terms of his pre-sentencing release by drinking alcohol around the Fourth of July.

After Navarro-McKelvey’s ruling, family members of the teen shouted at court officials about 20 St. Charles County police officers in the court room, accusing the officers of being “corrupt” and saying they “used to support police but not anymore.”