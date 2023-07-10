ST. CHARLES COUNTY — The teenage boyfriend charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Lake Saint Louis girl testified on Monday that the girl rode with him to sell marijuana, and one of the two prospective buyers instead pulled a gun and shot her dead.

The 17-year-old boyfriend, also from Lake Saint Louis, was charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter and distribution of a controlled substance in Lydia Elking's Feb. 18 death in St. Charles. He appeared in court Monday as part of a judge's consideration of whether to charge him as an adult.

As his mother wiped away tears, the teen said Lydia, a sophomore soccer player at Liberty High School, was riding in the passenger seat of his car when a drug deal went wrong with a person he barely knew.

In all, three people were taken into custody after the killing: Alex L. Mason, 16, of St. Charles, was charged with second-degree murder as an adult earlier this month after investigators say he set up the drug deal and provided the gun used in the shooting; a 17-year old police say fired the gun and whose certification hearing is set for later this month; and the boyfriend who testified Monday.

The boyfriend, whom the Post-Dispatch is not naming because he was not certified as an adult, testified that he met one of the prospective buyers one day before the killing when the boyfriend sold him marijuana near Lindenwood University. The teen contacted the boyfriend again via a messaging app on the day of the killing asking to buy more marijuana, the boyfriend said.

He said he and Lydia met the teen near Lindenwood University, but the teen "started to act suspicious and told us to go to another parking lot." During Monday's testimony, the teen spoke quietly and kept his eyes locked on St. Charles County Circuit Judge Rebeca Navarro-McKelvey.

At the second parking lot, in a residential area, the boyfriend testified that a second person he'd never met was standing with the teen, and the person he didn't know pointed a gun at him.

"I tried to push the gun away," he said, then attempted to drive away while one of the teens tried to get inside the car. He said he tried to hit the gas, then heard a gunshot as the person fell out of the car.

A few seconds later, he said, he realized Lydia had been shot in the torso. He drove her to a hospital, where she died.

"I thought about calling 911 but thought it would take too long, so I drove to the nearest hospital," he said.

Police recovered a 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun near the shooting.

The boyfriend's next court date is set for August. At that hearing, Navarro-McKelvey will determine if he is released to his parents, referred to a community organization for treatment or committed to the state's Division of Youth Services.

Lydia's family is expected to give a statement at the August hearing.