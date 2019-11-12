ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A blindingly bright light streaked across the sky about 8:45 p.m. Monday, accompanied by what some described as a loud boom.
Chris Blevins, the Old Monroe Fire Protection District chief, said a firefighter saw a meteor on the south side of Highway C between Old Monroe in St. Charles County and Moscow Mills in Lincoln County.
Several people posted videos captured by doorbell cameras.
Taylor Tiamoyo Harris of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
Boom in St. Charles - Lake St. Louis - Weldon Spring got it on the @googlenest Hello Doorbell. pic.twitter.com/Of0lLJUpwj— Brian Sirimaturos (@LuxePhotoSTL) November 12, 2019