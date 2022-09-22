Carl’s Drive-In spinoff, go-kart track part of proposed O’Fallon, Mo., complex

O’FALLON, Mo. — An offshoot of Carl’s Drive-In, an iconic Brentwood diner in business more than six decades, would be part of a family entertainment center proposed for a site near Highway 40 (Interstate 64) and Highway DD.

The plan, from Des Peres-based SkyView Partners, also includes a go-kart track, a 40-foot high slide, a large swing carousel ride and a 50-foot-high sky tower ride.

Todd Schneider, SkyView’s managing partner, said the complex would fill what he said “is just a huge void in family entertainment in St. Charles County.”

The center would be located on a vacant 2.5-acre site on the west side of 40/64. The site is north of the Missouri Rush youth soccer complex. Also nearby is the Streets of Caledonia, a large home development.

Carl’s opened in 1959 on Manchester Road in a building that originally was a gas station. The eatery is known for its small, 16-stool layout and staples such as burgers, footlong hot dogs and homemade root beer.

Last year it was sold to a longtime customer, construction company owner David Kraemer.

He said Wednesday that while Carl’s is well-known in a swath of St. Louis County from Clayton to Kirkwood, “we’re still such a secret” in some other parts of the metro area.

“Now it’s a matter of letting the rest of the Lou try us,” Kraemer said. He said he also is considering expanding to other areas, as well, while continuing at the Brentwood location.

“It’ll never change,” he said.

Schneider, with SkyView, said the larger O’Fallon location would include a drive-thru area, which the Brentwood location doesn’t have room for, and rooftop patio seating.

Schneider said plans call for the go-kart track to be called Winghaven Speedway. The unrelated WingHaven residential and commercial development is across 40/64.

The O’Fallon Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a hearing Oct. 6 on the proposal, which also needs City Council approval.

Schneider said SkyView has operated various amusement attractions across the country, including a 150-foot Ferris wheel in San Francisco.

In St. Louis, Schneider had been part of a development group that proposed a 120-foot Ferris wheel in the Delmar Loop area in 2017. That idea was dropped amid opposition from nearby residents.