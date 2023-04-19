DARDENNE PRAIRIE — Dardenne Prairie aldermen on Wednesday night approved tax incentives for the developer of a controversial $70 million apartment and commercial complex after Wentzville School District officials dropped their opposition. The vote was 4 to 2 in favor.

Danielle Tormala, the Wentzville school superintendent, said the district and developer had negotiated an agreement to reduce the financial impact to the school system of 12 years of property tax abatement in the incentive package.

She said that means that the district can expect to get at least $600,000 over that period in new revenue from the project. The previous plan would not have resulted in any new money going to the district during the 12 years.

Tormala said the developer, Mia Rose Holdings, also agreed to review financial data on the project annually and that the amount of money going to the district might significantly increase beyond that figure.

She said the developer also had agreed to review tax incentives it had gotten on other projects in the school district and to not seek full abatement of district property tax revenue on future projects. Tormala said the school board had OK'd the deal Tuesday.

Tom Kaiman, founder of Mia Rose, confirmed that an agreement had been reached but didn't comment on the details.

The proposed property tax break had been estimated earlier this month by a financial adviser to the city as worth about $4 million from all affected taxing entities, including about $3.4 million that normally would go to the school district.

The change worked out wasn't included in the bill passed Wednesday by aldermen and is a side deal between the developer and the district.

Last week, the city board had put the tax incentive bill on hold after Tormala warned that the city could face a lawsuit from the district if the developer didn't come to the table.

The project, proposed for a largely vacant 17-acre site at Bryan and Feise roads, will include a four-story, 190-unit apartment building.

The plan also calls for a barbecue restaurant with pickleball and volleyball courts, a drive-thru coffee shop, a wine and liquor store and a gas station/convenience store.

While school district officials were happy with the outcome, many in the packed meeting room were still opposed to the project.

Opponents in nearby subdivisions complain that the apartment building wouldn't fit in with their neighborhoods. They also fear that the project would add to traffic problems despite plans by the city and developers to carry out millions of dollars in street improvements.

Opponents complained that aldermen passed the tax incentive legislation Wednesday night prior to the swearing in of two recently elected members later in the meeting. One new member is opposed to the project and the other hasn't said how he would have voted.

"Not installing the (new) board before you vote ... is a slap in the face," said Rich Linderman, one of the residents who spoke against the plan Wednesday.

At the start of the meeting, Mayor John Gotway, a key supporter of the development, made a motion to have the newly elected members sworn in first but the board rejected the idea.

City Administrator James Knowles III said in an interview before the meeting that the old board was scheduled to vote on the incentive legislation because it had been introduced during its tenure, at a special meeting last week.

Gotway says the $450,000 to $500,000 a year the city expects to get in sales tax from the development is important to a community with limited space available for new commercial projects.

Tormala, the Wentzville superintendent, last week had questioned the legality of the city's plan to issue $68 million in industrial revenue bonds for the project, asserting that the apartment building and commercial outlets didn't meet state law's definition of what the bonds could be used for.

The law authorizing such bonds, for which the developer is responsible for paying principal and interest, allows cities to abate property taxes for such projects. Dardenne Prairie officials said the bonds can indeed be used for residential and commercial purposes.

The incentive package also calls for an extra 2% sales tax in the development, with 1% each from a community improvement district and a transportation development district.