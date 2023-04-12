DARDENNE PRAIRIE — The Board of Aldermen here will meet Wednesday night to decide on tax incentives for a controversial $70 million apartment and commercial complex — one week before two newly elected aldermen are sworn in.

Cheryl Bratton, an opponent of the development, alleges that Mayor John Gotway’s decision to call the special meeting was “an abuse of power” to get the tax deal approved before the two newcomers take office.

At least one of them opposes the project, which would go up on a largely vacant 17-acre site at Bryan and Feise roads. The Wentzville School District, which would bear the brunt of 12 years of property tax abatement that the developers would receive, also has come out against the proposal.

“Mayor Gotway’s taking advantage of his authority to control an outcome,” said Bratton, adding that the four-story, 190-unit apartment building wouldn’t fit in with nearby subdivisions, such as the one in which she lives. Traffic also is an issue.

Gotway, who on March 15 broke a 3-3 tie on the board to pass a rezoning measure also required for the project, says the project “is vital to the city’s future.”

He said the $450,000 to $500,000 a year in additional sales tax revenue that the city expects to receive from the project’s stores and eateries is important to a community with an annual budget of just under $5 million and limited space attractive to commercial developers.

Gotway said it makes sense to have all six current board members decide the project’s fate because they’re the ones who have been dealing with versions of the proposal for more than a year.

“It isn’t me pushing it forward” alone, he said. “It’s the other aldermen, too.”

A week after the rezoning was approved, the board voted 4-2 to approve a resolution directing City Administrator James Knowles to negotiate a tax incentive package.

The project, proposed by Mia Rose Holdings LLC, would include a barbecue restaurant with pickleball and sand volleyball courts, a drive-through coffee shop, a wine and liquor store and a gas station/convenience store, in addition to the apartment building.

In the April 4 election, one of the three aldermen who voted in favor of the rezoning, Kasey Reilly, was defeated by an opponent of the project, Laura Gittemeier, in a three-way race.

Another alderman who voted in favor, E.J. Sansone, didn’t seek another term and will be replaced by Keith Widaman, who ran unopposed and hasn’t said how he would vote on the project.

Meanwhile, Alderman Mike Costlow, who voted against the project, was reelected without opposition. The seats held by the three other aldermen weren’t up for election this year.

Gittemeier, in an interview Tuesday, said she is especially concerned with the tax incentive package, saying she believed that such tax breaks should be offered to attract developers to economically depressed areas.

“It’s not a blighted area,” she said of the site.

She also said she would have preferred that a decision on the tax breaks be left to the new board.

“If it’s a good project and the tax incentives are warranted, why not just let it run its course?” she asked.

The other newly elected alderman, Widaman, said Tuesday he also would have preferred that the decision be left to the incoming board. But he hasn’t said how he would vote in such a situation.

“I’d look at all the facts first,” he said.

At an aldermanic board meeting last month, Wentzville school officials estimated that the district would miss out on nearly $9.5 million in property tax revenue from the new development if a full abatement plan is approved.

But an analysis on the city website dated April 4 estimated the potential loss for the school district over the affected period would be less, at about $3.4 million.

Asked about the difference, school district spokeswoman Brynne Cramer said in an email that the district’s leadership team was scheduled to meet with Dardenne Prairie officials Tuesday afternoon on the issue.

“This will be the first time we have been offered the opportunity to discuss the financial discrepancy ,” Cramer said in the email. “Either way, we are in opposition to pulling tax dollars away from our schools.”

Knowles, the city administrator and a former mayor of Ferguson, noted that the school district would receive $65,000 or more a year in additional personal property tax revenue, which would not be abated under the plan.

The analysis on the city website said the St. Charles City-County Library District, St. Charles Community College and some other governmental entities would sacrifice lesser amounts of tax revenue under the plan.

The deal calls for the O’Fallon Fire Protection District and St. Charles County Ambulance District to be exempt from the tax abatement.

The incentive package also calls for an extra 2% sales tax in the development, with 1% each from a community improvement district and a transportation development district.