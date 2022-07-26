Dozens rescued from flooding in St. Charles County. St. Peters issues boil advisory.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Floods early Tuesday shut down Interstate 70 and other roadways throughout the county, stranding motorists and forcing residents out of their homes to be rescued by first responders.

The roadways were reopened by Tuesday afternoon, and emergency crews were catching their breath after rescuing dozens from flooded homes in suburbs along I-70. No fatalities or major injuries were reported.

The City of St. Peters, which experienced heavy flooding, issued a precautionary water boil advisory shortly before 2 p.m. asking residents in the Savannah Country, Hill Farm, and Southwood Drive subdivisions to boil water before using consuming it. Officials said there was no known indication that the water was unsafe, but asked residents to take the precaution for the next two days while the city awaits test results.

Stacy Stelzer, 50, of St. Peters was among a group of 30 people gathered near dry ground at a QuikTrip on Main Street, near Interstate 70 and Mid Rivers Mall, in the morning after evacuating her home.

Stelzer said she woke up early Tuesday and heard running water. A niece who had slept in the basement ran upstairs to tell her the basement had flooded.

They ran out to the backyard, where the water was up to their knees.

"It looked like a river," she said.

Soon the water had risen even more and was flooding the first floor. Stelzer, her niece and six other family members evacuated.

“I don’t even know where I’m going to sleep tonight,” Stelzer said in an interview outside the QuikTrip.

About 10 vehicles on Main Street were stranded in high water.

Just nearby, both directions of Interstate 70 had been shut down by floodwater that left motorists stranded on the roadway.

The interstate was reopened by 10 a.m., but the Missouri Highway Patrol and St. Charles County officials asked residents to stay home and avoid roadways if possible.

Nearby, the Central County Fire and Rescue District rescued a handful of residents, and their pet dogs, from homes along Dardenne Creek. Rescuers used boats to reach the families and bring them to safety.

Further west, in O'Fallon, I-70 near Bryan Road was still flooded by 9 a.m., and authorities were asking residents to avoid the area.

O'Fallon firefighters had rescued dozens of people from flooded homes overnight. The O'Fallon Fire Protection District was first called around 3 a.m. to Cherokee Lake Campground to evacuate five families.

Fire crews were also sent to Belleau Creek and Veterans Memorial Parkway to rescue 17 people, as well as several pet dogs, cats and rabbits.

No injuries were reported as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The Patrol also reported flooding on other stretches of I-70 in the county, at Highway 370 near St. Louis Mills Mall, and at Route JJ near Pear Tree Road.

Flooding on that stretch of the roadway was possibly made worse by Spencer Creek, the National Weather Service in Weldon Spring said.

Flooding also closed Highway 61 near Flint Hill. That stretch is near McCoy Creek.

And the Missouri Department of Transportation reported flooded roads along the Missouri River in St. Charles County. Routes B, C and P were each closed in both directions because of high water.

The St. Charles County Ambulance District said crews were responding to emergency calls throughout the county because of the flash floods, which made many roadways "impassable."

Spokesman Kyle Gaines said the agency had rescued about 20 households in St. Peters alone Tuesday morning. Gaines said was worried that another bout of light rain forecasted for the early afternoon would prolong flooding.

"We're preparing for another round," he said.

St. Charles County government asked motorists to stay home if possible and to avoid flooded roads.

Don Andrews of Wright City was on his way to work around 2:45 a.m. when floodwaters stranded him on I-70.

"You couldn't see where you going because it was raining so hard," he said. "All of the sudden I just hit the water and my car shut off. I was a lame duck out there in the middle."

His car started taking on water, so "I just got out and walked off the highway," Andrews said. "The water obviously kept getting deeper and deeper."

Andres said his car was likely unrepairable.

"I believe it to be toast," he said.

Among other businesses and public services to close Tuesday because of the flooding were the City of St. Peters' three public recreation centers. The city closed day camps and programs at each center and suspended trash collection for a day.

The City of St. Charles had also suspended track pickup because of the floods. The city also reported that a pedestrian bridge in Frontier Park collapsed because of erosion made worse by the heavy rain.

The National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring said the city experienced record rainfall. St. Louis recorded 8.06 inches of rainfall from midnight Monday to about 7 a.m. Tuesday. The old record was 6.85 inches on Aug. 20, 1915.

Parts of the St. Louis region saw between six to 10 inches of rainfall by 7 a.m. Tuesday, and some areas were expected to see more than 12 inches of rainfall before storms tapered off by 10 a.m.

The Weather Service said cities across St. Charles County saw at least 10 inches of rain, including Flint Hill and O'Fallon. St. Peters saw more than 12 inches of rain.

Forecasters said another inch of rain was possible before 3 p.m.