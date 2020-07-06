Eastbound Blanchette Bridge to close every night this week
0 comments

Eastbound Blanchette Bridge to close every night this week

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Eastbound Blanchette Bridge will close nightly this week, starting at 9 p.m. Monday, the Missouri Department of Transportation says.

The closure of the Interstate 70 bridge over the Missouri River is part of the ongoing work to rehabilitate the bridge.

All eastbound traffic will be routed to two lanes on the westbound bridge from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m all week.

As part of the work, the ramp from 5th Street to eastbound I-70 also will close.

Motorists can use Route 94 as a detour route.

  

Road work ahead
123rf.com
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports