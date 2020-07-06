Eastbound Blanchette Bridge to close every night this week

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Eastbound Blanchette Bridge will close nightly this week, starting at 9 p.m. Monday, the Missouri Department of Transportation says.
The closure of the Interstate 70 bridge over the Missouri River is part of the ongoing work to rehabilitate the bridge.
All eastbound traffic will be routed to two lanes on the westbound bridge from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m all week.
As part of the work, the ramp from 5th Street to eastbound I-70 also will close.
Motorists can use Route 94 as a detour route.
