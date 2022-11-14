EPA agrees to St. Charles' request for public hearing on water contamination

ST. CHARLES — At St. Charles city officials’ request, a federal agency will hold a public hearing Thursday on a proposed agreement with Ameren Missouri on how to deal with groundwater contamination linked to an Ameren substation.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s session will be at 6 p.m. at Memorial Hall in Blanchette Park.

Meanwhile, the EPA has yet to comment on the city’s related request that the agreement be changed to require the electric utility to spend about $40 million to move wells supplying some of St. Charles’ drinking water away from the contamination.

City officials say its drinking water remains safe to use but that efforts are needed to keep it that way. Since 2005 the city has shut down four of its seven wells because of contamination, including two this year. To make up the difference, the city has increased its purchases of water from the city of St. Louis.

The EPA also hasn’t responded to the city’s additional demand that it require Ameren to pay for improvements at the city’s water treatment plant to remove any contaminants. That could cost $10 million to $20 million, the city says.

“We are considering the city’s request and will respond” after the public comment period closes Dec. 5, said EPA spokesman Curtis Carey. The proposed EPA-Ameren settlement is pending in U.S. District Court.

Officials with Ameren say the company will continue to work with St. Charles and federal and state agencies on the issue, as it has for many years.

Mayor Dan Borgmeyer and the city’s public works director, Nick Galla, said at a news conference Oct. 27 that groundwater samples showed increased contamination over the past year in the area of the wells, which are north of Highway 370, but that the proposed agreement was based on earlier information and that’s why it needs to be revised.

In response, EPA officials say the agreement includes a provision that would allow the agency to compel Ameren to conduct whatever additional work EPA believes may be required to protect human health and the environment.

Among issues the city has raised are levels in groundwater of a chemical called vinyl chloride, which sampling has indicated has increased over the past year.

In addition to the EPA hearing, the city will hold its own public meetings on the issue at 7 p.m. Wednesday and at 3 and 6 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Foundry Art Centre at 520 North Main Center.

“Eventually this will all lead to some sort of negotiations or legal action,” Borgmeyer, the mayor, said.