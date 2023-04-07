ST. CHARLES — Failure of the city and Ameren to reach agreement on giving the utility access to the city's drinking water well field has delayed further cleanup of contamination there, federal officials say.

The Environmental Protection Agency, in an email Monday to the city's public works director, said it "strongly encourages" the city to hammer out the agreement in the next 21 days.

If that doesn't happen, the EPA warned that it may use its authority to order the city to give Ameren access. The email also said the agency can ask the Justice Department to get a court order.

"Any delay in finalizing an access agreement between the city and Ameren could delay both important monitoring and work Ameren is required to perform," Tonya Howell, an EPA manager, said in the email.

Howell in the email noted that the city, as part of the deal, wanted Ameren to give the city or its consultants access to an Ameren substation linked to the contamination — or to agree to carry out sampling there, as ordered by the city.

The city, in a statement, said it's working with Ameren and EPA "to resolve the few remaining issues with the access agreement for testing on city property," and awaits a comprehensive monitoring plan from EPA to be put into the agreement.

The city statement made no reference to substation access.

Mayor Dan Borgmeyer, reached Friday afternoon, declined to comment further, citing potential litigation.

Borgmeyer has said previously he wants Ameren to pay for upgrades to the city water treatment plant and for digging new wells in another area.

Ameren has said its cleanup proposal would eliminate any need to upgrade the plant. The EPA has yet to say whether it will accept the Ameren proposal.