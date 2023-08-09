O'FALLON, Mo. — Family members of a 64-year-old man shot and killed in his home by an O'Fallon, Mo., police officer during a 2019 mental health check filed suit this week claiming wrongful death.

Christopher Weich and Thomas Weich sued Monday over the Jan. 18, 2019 death of their father, Dale Weich, who was shot and killed by O'Fallon, Mo. police officer Joseph Litzinger. The shooting happened while the officer and a mental health worker, Jacqueline Mattingly, were attempting to compel Weich to seek mental health treatment at a hospital, according to the suit.

The suit claims Weich refused to leave his home, pulled out a gun and held it to his own head before Litzinger shot him.

O'Fallon police told the Post-Dispatch in 2019 that the officer feared for the lives of himself and Mattingly, prompting him to shoot.

The suit names the city of O'Fallon, Litzinger and Mattingly along with Mattingly's employers, Compass Health, Inc. and Pathways Communit Behavioral Healthcare, Inc., as defendants.

The suit included excerpts from an O'Fallon police report that details Litzinger and Mattingly, a mental health liaison to the department, going to Weich's home in the 1000 block of Mission Hills Drive in O’Fallon for a “follow-up investigation.”

The two planned to speak to Weich about his medication and hoped to convince him to get treatment at a hospital, according to a police account from Litzinger quoted in the suit. The officer wrote that he intended to ask for backup from another officer for the check, but found they were on another call.

The suit claims that at first Dale Weich allowed Mattingly to enter his home, but would not allow Litzinger inside for about 20 minutes. The two then spent more than an hour trying to convince Weich to voluntarily go to a hospital for mental health treatment, eventually telling him they had no choice but to take him to a hospital because of his behavior and statements, according to the suit.

The suit claims Dale Weich then "stopped and pulled a firearm from his robe," prompting Litzinger to point his gun at Weich.

The suit claims Weich then raised the gun to his own head and the officer fired two shots, hitting and killing Weich.

The suit makes claims of wrongful death, excessive force by the police, negligent hiring in O'Fallon, false imprisonment and medical malpractice.

Attorney Tyson Mutrux is representing Weich's adult sons, Christopher and Thomas Weich, both of Springfield, Mo., in the case.

Linda Weich, Dale's ex-wife of more than 30 years, told the Post-Dispatch in 2019 that Dale was an "excellent father" to his sons. She added that family members had been discussing getting him evaluated in the months before his death, but did not elaborate further.

The city of O'Fallon, Compass Health and Pathways Community Behavioral Healthcare declined or did not respond to requests for comment on the allegations.