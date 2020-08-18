Federal audit criticizes St. Charles County police over handling of forfeited money

ST. CHARLES — A Department of Justice audit criticized the St. Charles County Police Department this month for its tracking and use of funds seized through joint investigations.

The audit analyzed the use of about $3 million the police department received through the DOJ's Equitable Sharing Program from 2016 to July 2019. The program allows departments involved in federal investigations to get a portion of assets confiscated as part of criminal cases. One example would be cash seized in a drug bust by a federal task force that includes local officers.

In a report released this month, federal auditors concluded St. Charles County police did not do enough to separate the funds from other revenue and did not properly document how the money was used.

Auditors also argued that DOJ should "remedy" about $160,000 from the fund that the police department used to pay an officer's salary. The fund allows the department to use the money to hire new staff to replace officers working on a federal task force, but in this case the department instead paid an existing officer's salary rather than a replacement, auditors said.