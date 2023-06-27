ST. CHARLES — A series of overnight closures of First Capitol Drive at Interstate 70 will begin Wednesday night to accommodate the placing of a new bridge overlay.

The shutdowns, between 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., also are planned overnight Thursday and three nights next week, July 5-7, on First Capitol, which also is known as Highway 94.

On each of the affected nights, work crews at 7 p.m. will close one lane of the First Capitol bridge; all northbound and southbound traffic will be stopped by 9 p.m.

Hawks Nest closure

The First Capitol/94 closure was to be preceded by the shutdown of the nearby Hawks Nest Drive bridge over I-70 overnight Monday and Tuesday.

Those closures, for bridge maintenance, are from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.