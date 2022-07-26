Floods shut down Interstate 70 in St. Charles County after record rainfall

The Missouri Highway Patrol said water covered other stretches of the interstate.

Flooding also closed Highway 61 near Flint Hill. That stretch of the highway is near McCoy Creek.

The Patrol also reported flooding on northbound lanes of Interstate 270, just south of I-70, at Highway 370 near St. Louis Mills Mall, and at Route JJ near Pear Tree Road.

The St. Charles County Ambulance District said crews were responding to emergency calls throughout the county because of the flash floods, which made many roadways "impassable."



St. Charles County government asked motorists to stay home if possible and to avoid flooded roads.

Don Andrews of Wright City was on his way to work around 2:45 a.m. when floodwaters stranded him on I-70 in St. Charles County.

"You couldn't see where you going because it was raining so hard," he said. "All of the sudden I just hit the water and my car shut off. I was a lame duck out there in the middle."