Floods shut down Interstate 70 in St. Charles County after record rainfall

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Record rainfall in the St. Louis region early Tuesday shut down Interstate 70 near Mid River Mall Drive and stranded some motorists in high water.
Flooding on that stretch of the roadway was possibly made worse by Spencer Creek, the National Weather Service in Weldon Spring said.
By 7:45 a.m., westbound traffic on I-70 was moving through high water, and highway crews were still trying to unclog a drain along the highway.
The Missouri Highway Patrol said water covered other stretches of the interstate.
Flooding also closed Highway 61 near Flint Hill. That stretch of the highway is near McCoy Creek.
The Patrol also reported flooding on northbound lanes of Interstate 270, just south of I-70, at Highway 370 near St. Louis Mills Mall, and at Route JJ near Pear Tree Road.
The St. Charles County Ambulance District said crews were responding to emergency calls throughout the county because of the flash floods, which made many roadways "impassable."
St. Charles County government asked motorists to stay home if possible and to avoid flooded roads.
Don Andrews of Wright City was on his way to work around 2:45 a.m. when floodwaters stranded him on I-70 in St. Charles County.
"You couldn't see where you going because it was raining so hard," he said. "All of the sudden I just hit the water and my car shut off. I was a lame duck out there in the middle."
His car started taking on water, so "I just got out and walked off the highway," Andrews said. "The water obviously kept getting deeper and deeper."
The National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring said the city experienced record rainfall. St. Louis recorded 8.06 inches of rainfall from midnight Monday to about 7 a.m. Tuesday. The old record was 6.85 inches on Aug. 20, 1915.
Parts of the St. Louis region saw between six to 10 inches of rainfall by 7 a.m. Tuesday, and some areas were expected to see more than 12 inches of rainfall before storms tapered off by 10 a.m.
This report will be updated