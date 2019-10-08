ST. CHARLES — St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann on Tuesday tapped a former fellow circuit judge, Nancy Schneider, to fill a vacancy on the County Council.
Schneider, a Republican, was named to fill the remainder of the term of Michael Klinghammer, who resigned in August to take an economic development job with St. Charles city government.
Schneider, 71, of St. Charles, retired from the bench in 2016 after serving 25 years.
She was appointed an associate circuit judge in 1991 by then-Gov. John Ashcroft. She moved up to circuit judge by successfully running against Democratic incumbent Grace Nichols, a former St. Charles mayor, in the 1998 election.
Schneider was re-elected in 2004 and 2010.
The council is expected to confirm Schneider's appointment at its meeting Monday. Klinghammer's term expires at the end of next year. To serve beyond that, Schneider would have to win election in November of next year.