Four associate St. Charles County judges to retire next year

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Four associate circuit judges in St. Charles County have announced plans to retire at the end of their terms next year.
Associate Circuit Judges Terry Cundiff, Philip Ohlms, Elizabeth Swann and Norman Steimel will step down at the end of next year, St. Charles County court officials said. Election dates in 2022 to fill their vacated seats will be announced.
Ohlms, Steimel and Swann served as court commissioners in St. Charles county before being elected associate judges in the mid-2000s. Cundiff was elected associate circuit judge in 1994.
From staff reports
