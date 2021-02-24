 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four associate St. Charles County judges to retire next year
0 comments

Four associate St. Charles County judges to retire next year

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Four associate circuit judges in St. Charles County have announced plans to retire at the end of their terms next year.

Associate Circuit Judges Terry Cundiff, Philip Ohlms, Elizabeth Swann and Norman Steimel will step down at the end of next year, St. Charles County court officials said. Election dates in 2022 to fill their vacated seats will be announced.

Ohlms, Steimel and Swann served as court commissioners in St. Charles county before being elected associate judges in the mid-2000s. Cundiff was elected associate circuit judge in 1994.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: St. Louis County jail inmate chess tournament

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports