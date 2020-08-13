Free job training kicks off for eligible St. Charles County workers

ST. CHARLES — Job training is now available for St. Charles County residents affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The training comes after the county’s job center received $458,000 in federal aid.

The program offers an opportunity to learn skills in computer science, cyber security, nursing, truck driving, phlebotomy and other fields.

Qualifications to participate in the free training include those who fall below the poverty line and those who lost their job due to COVID-19 and who worked in St. Charles County. Training is available virtually and in-person and is scheduled to begin before Oct. 19.

More information can be found by calling the Missouri Job Center at 636-255-6060.

