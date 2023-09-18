O'FALLON, Mo. — Lane shifts will begin at 9 p.m. Monday on Interstate 70 over Highway K/Main Street as part of a rehabbing of the interstate's bridge, potentially causing delays for motorists.

The far left lanes of eastbound and westbound I-70 will be closed off by concrete barriers, with the right shoulder becoming the far-right lane in each direction.

Other lane shifts will occur later in the bridge project, which is expected to be last until mid-November.

In a related move, the Missouri Department of Transportation on Monday also will close the East Terra Lane entrance ramp to westbound I-70 at the Sonderen Connector. The ramp is expected to reopen Nov. 27.