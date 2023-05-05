ST. CHARLES — All lanes of Interstate 70 at Zumbehl Road will be closed this weekend to accommodate the demolition of the old Zumbehl bridge over the highway.

The shutdown, affecting both eastbound and westbound motorists, will run from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

During that period, traffic in both directions will be routed around the bridge area using exit and entrance ramps. Zumbehl between West Clay Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway will be closed.