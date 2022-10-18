 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
I-70 to close at Zumbehl in St. Charles for 15-minute periods overnight Thursday, Friday

Road closed sign

Road closed sign at Cole and Hadley streets in St. Louis.

ST. CHARLES  — Interstate 70 at Zumbehl Road will shut down for intermittent 15-minute periods overnight Thursday and Friday due to bridge construction work.

The 15-minute closures will occur on eastbound I-70 from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday and on westbound I-70 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.

The shutdowns will occur to allow girders to be swung into place. Two eastbound lanes will be shut down overnight Thursday and two westbound lanes overnight Friday during the rest of the 9 p.m.-to-5 a.m. periods.

