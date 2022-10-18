I-70 to close at Zumbehl in St. Charles for 15-minute periods overnight Thursday, Friday

ST. CHARLES — Interstate 70 at Zumbehl Road will shut down for intermittent 15-minute periods overnight Thursday and Friday due to bridge construction work.

The 15-minute closures will occur on eastbound I-70 from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday and on westbound I-70 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.

The shutdowns will occur to allow girders to be swung into place. Two eastbound lanes will be shut down overnight Thursday and two westbound lanes overnight Friday during the rest of the 9 p.m.-to-5 a.m. periods.