Interstate 70 reopened in St. Charles County amid flooding, damage

Flooding also closed Highway 61 near Flint Hill. That stretch is near McCoy Creek.

And the Missouri Department of Transportation reported flooded roads along the Missouri River in St. Charles County. Routes B, C and P were each closed in both directions because of high water.

The St. Charles County Ambulance District said crews were responding to emergency calls throughout the county because of the flash floods, which made many roadways "impassable."



St. Charles County government asked motorists to stay home if possible and to avoid flooded roads.

Don Andrews of Wright City was on his way to work around 2:45 a.m. when floodwaters stranded him on I-70.

"You couldn't see where you going because it was raining so hard," he said. "All of the sudden I just hit the water and my car shut off. I was a lame duck out there in the middle."