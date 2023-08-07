ST. CHARLES — Nearly 5,000 Jehovah's Witnesses from throughout the region will gather at St. Charles' Family Arena this weekend as the denomination resumes in-person conventions for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The regional convention, which is free and open to the public, will run from Friday to Sunday and will feature a series of presentations and testimonials. Similar conventions are also being held in Springfield, Missouri, and 142 other host cities throughout the U.S., according to the denomination's website.

"It is going to be a real joyous occasion for us," said Tom Kelsey, a lifelong Jehovah's Witness and a spokesperson for the St. Charles convention. "We are all from different parts of the region, so I expect there is going to be a lot of hugging, a lot of catching up."

About 35 Jehovah's Witness congregations across the St. Louis region have been invited to attend the convention in St. Charles. Kelsey said volunteers with the denomination have also been going door to door to distribute flyers.

"We are always pleasantly surprised by the number of people who show up and just want to know more about Jehovah's Witness," said Kelsey, of Cape Girardeau. He said Jehovah's Witnesses also invite their fellow Christians to join them at the convention.

As with other protestant denominations, Jehovah's Witnesses believe in God, heaven, and Jesus Christ, his death and resurrection; but there are some key differences between Jehovah's Witnesses and other Christian denominations.

Jehovah's Witnesses do not accept blood transfusions during medical care; do not participate in warfare; believe marriage is between one man and one woman; and limits divorce to only instances of "sexual immorality."

Other differences include their stance on the Bible. Jehovah's Witnesses "recognize that parts of the Bible are written in figurative or symbolic language and are not to be understood literally." They also don't believe in hell, instead believing that those who die without salvation simple "pass of out existence."

Kelsey said Jehovah's Witnesses have been convening in St. Charles for more than 20 years and in the St. Louis area for much longer. In 2019, St. Louis was the host city of an international convention that drew 35,000 attendees to the Dome at the America Center. In 1941, a crowd of 115,000 Jehovah's Witnesses attended an international convention held at the famed St. Louis Arena.