John Lyons named new St. Charles County highway engineer
John Lyons named new St. Charles County highway engineer

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — John Lyons, a St. Charles County Highway Department supervisor, has been promoted by County Executive Steve Ehlmann to head the agency.

John Lyons

John Lyons, St. Charles County engineer.  

Lyons is filling the post of county engineer held since 2000 by Craig Tajkowski, who is retiring.

Lyons has been with the agency since 2014 and most recently has supervised 100 employees at four regional facilities and directed all maintenance projects. His appointment was approved Monday night by the County Council.

