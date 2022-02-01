 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Saint Louis gets first medical marijuana dispensary

TS-LSL-Exterior-3000px.jpg

The Source, 859 Robert Raymond Drive, held its grand opening Jan. 20. (Courtesy of The Source)

 Raeleen Green-McKnight

Lake Saint Louis now has its first medical marijuana dispensary.

The Source, 859 Robert Raymond Drive, held its grand opening Jan. 20. Hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily except on Sundays and Mondays, when the store closes at 6 p.m. 

Customers are required to display a Missouri medical marijuana card and valid photo ID, and pay in cash.

The dispensary is the brand's third in Missouri; it runs another in Arkansas.

