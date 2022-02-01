Lake Saint Louis gets first medical marijuana dispensary

Lake Saint Louis now has its first medical marijuana dispensary.
The Source, 859 Robert Raymond Drive, held its grand opening Jan. 20. Hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily except on Sundays and Mondays, when the store closes at 6 p.m.
Customers are required to display a Missouri medical marijuana card and valid photo ID, and pay in cash.
The dispensary is the brand's third in Missouri; it runs another in Arkansas.
Austin Huguelet
Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's retail business reporter. He's previously covered Missouri politics for the Springfield News-Leader.
