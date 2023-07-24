ST. CHARLES COUNTY — The first of 12 Interstate 70 bridge maintenance projects over the next two years in the county will begin Monday night, requiring the shifting of lanes along a half-mile stretch of the interstate east of Salt Lick Road.

At 9 p.m. Monday, work crews will begin lane shifting and narrowing. They also will close the ramp from northbound Salt Lick, also known as Highway 79, to eastbound I-70 in O'Fallon near the O'Fallon-St. Peters border.

The ramp closure and varying lane shifts will continue until the fall while work crews do maintenance work on bridges over Dardenne Creek in St. Peters.

Jack Wang, a spokesman for the Missouri Department of Transportation, said four through-traffic lanes will be maintained on each side of I-70.

He said lanes will be narrowed, speed limits reduced and there will be no shoulders or acceleration or exit lanes along the affected highway segment.