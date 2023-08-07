ST. CHARLES — A longtime St. Louis-area journalist has been hired to lead communications for St. Charles County.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said Monday that KMOX reporter Kevin Killeen has been tapped to replace retiring Communications Director Mary Enger.

"Mary Enger has built a great department that has been getting the story out on the good things happening in St. Charles County,” Ehlmann said in a news release. “Kevin also understands the vision the Council and I have for the County and the part we should play in regional affairs.”

Before heading to KMOX in 1995, Killeen worked at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Suburban Journals and St. Louis Public Radio.

“In recent years, I have taken interest in the growing population, business development and political influence of St. Charles County in the region,” Killeen said in a news release. “I look forward to helping further tell that story.”

In addition to his work as a reporter, Killeen has written several books including "Most Improved Sophomore" and "Never Hug A Nun," a semi-autobiographical novel detailing his childhood and educational experiences at a Catholic School in Webster Groves during the 1960s.

Killeen is a 1982 graduate of the University of Missouri-St. Louis with a degree in Speech Communications.

Enger, who has been in the role since 2016, will retire effective Aug. 24.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.