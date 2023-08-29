ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A controversial housing development will not be built in unincorporated St. Charles County, but the project could still be built on the same plot of land if the developer follows through on earlier indications that he would ask O'Fallon to change its boundaries.

St. Charles County Council members said they expect the developer to pursue the move, which would allow O'Fallon to annex the land and potentially allow the project to advance after all.

The council unanimously voted Monday to reject KM Investment Group IV's rezoning request, garnering a standing ovation from dozens of St. Charles County residents who packed the meeting room.

The council's vote now shifts attention to O'Fallon Planning and Zoning and the O'Fallon Board of Aldermen, where the developer is expected to ask the council to annex land for the 298-acre, 452-home project off of Highway DD in a largely rural part of western St. Charles County.

"We know the fight isn't over. We are shifting our focus to educating the leadership of the city of O'Fallon on the deep flaws of this development and have prepared a robust legal challenge should that be required," said William "Bill" Carrier, a spokesperson for Citizens for Smart Growth, a grassroots organization with 1,400 members who oppose the development.

Brad Goss, a real estate attorney for the developer, said at a meeting in June that his client was evaluating asking O'Fallon to annex the land because the city has less restrictive zoning laws.

Neither officials for O'Fallon nor Goss could immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Plans for the Tall Tree development were first released in June, and they were almost immediately panned by nearby property owners and wildlife advocates. Neighbors said the development would alter the rural landscape by adding hundreds of homes built on lots of less than one-sixth of an acre apiece.

Others worried about traffic congestion, soil contamination, and potential environmental impacts on the nearby August A. Bush Memorial Conservation Area. The subdivision, which would include all single-family homes, has been described by county officials as the largest housing development built in unincorporated St. Charles County in recent years.

Confronted by the significant opposition from neighbors who filled the St. Charles Family Arena for meetings of the county's planning and zoning commission, the developer amended plans to build fewer homes on less acreage. However, the density of the homes was largely unchanged — a sticking point for neighbors like Steven Farber.

"We are not anti-growth. We understand that homes will eventually be built on the property, but we want any homebuilder to abide by the county's zoning. This request was to allow the developer to go from the lowest housing density to the highest housing density, and that's not right," said Farber, who attended Monday night's meeting.

Farber has been an outspoken critic of the proposed development, speaking at numerous meetings and helping organize his fellow neighbors against the project.

"It is not a matter of fact that this is going to pass in O'Fallon," Farber said. "We know there are people in O'Fallon who are opposed to this project as well and do not want to see this property annexed into the city. This isn't over."