Conflicting views on cultural issues such as same-sex marriage, abortion and ordaining LGBTQ clergy recently pushed 75 congregations in Missouri to leave the United Methodist Church, including several in the St. Louis region.

The churches’ vote to disaffiliate from the international organization over signs the organization may soften its stance on those issues came during the denomination’s annual statewide conference in St. Charles last month. About 11% of Missouri’s 580 Methodist churches opted to disaffiliate, including Morning Star and Sun Rise churches in O’Fallon and The Way in Wentzville.

Two congregations in St. Louis County — The River in Eureka and Bethel Pond in Wildwood — also disaffiliated. No churches in the city of St. Louis opted to leave.

Missouri is the latest state to see a Methodist schism over cultural issues. Across the country, more than 6,000 congregations have disaffiliated from the Methodist movement, one of the biggest denominations in Missouri and the U.S., with 10.4 million members worldwide.

Many of the churches left to form a new denomination — the similarly named Global Methodist Church — that shares a core doctrine and policies with the UMC denomination but has a more conservative stance on LGBTQ issues.

The Rev. Rick Just, a regional leader of the newly formed denomination, said the breakup was still raw for many pastors.

“Many churches are still sorting this all out,” said Just, who spent 30 years in ministry in the UMC denomination in Kansas and Nebraska before joining the new GMC.

In addition to being a pastor at a Kansas congregation, Just now serves the Heartland Region of the GMC, helping disaffiliated UMC churches join the new organization.

“It is heartbreaking that it has come to this, because this was not an amicable split,” Just said. “There are hard feelings and people pointing fingers on both sides, and so people are grieving what they feel is a tremendous loss.”

Churches that opted to remain in UMC say they are doing so in hopes of pushing the denomination to be inclusive of LGBTQ people. Pastors at the local churches that disaffiliated either declined or did not respond to interview requests from the Post-Dispatch.

Pastors at some UMC churches that opted to stay said they, too, are feeling the loss of what was once a singular religious movement.

“I had friends and colleagues who chose to disaffiliate, and it was painful to see them go,” said the Rev. Danny Lybarger, pastor at The Well in Defiance, which is staying with the national organization.

The Rev. Keith Boyette, the leader of the new GMC denomination, said it has been obvious for years that the United Methodist Church “was a house that was at war with itself.”

He described the number of UMC disaffiliating congregations — now estimated to be nearly 25% of all UMC congregations across the U.S. — as a “massive sea change.”

“In some ways, this division was unprecedented,” Boyette said. “For this generation, there is no question that the lightning rod was the issue of human sexuality — how we define marriage and the ordination of clergy.”

Similar trend in other denominations

UMC pastors have watched as their colleagues in other mainline denominations experienced similar schisms over LGBTQ policies, including the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America in 1991; the United Church of Christ in 2003; the Society of Friends, or Quakers, in 2004; the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) denomination in 2013; the Episcopal Church of the United States in 2015; and the Presbyterian Church of the USA in 2018.

Mainline Protestant denominations that still have policies that bar LGBTQ membership, LGBTQ clergy, or same-sex marriage include Seventh Day Adventist, Assemblies of God, Jehovah’s Witness, the African Methodist Episcopal Church, and the Southern Baptist Convention, which is the largest Protestant denomination in the U.S. with more than 16 million members.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Church of the Nazarene allow LGBTQ people to be members, but only if they do not act on their sexuality, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

In each case of a schism, when a denomination adopted platforms that included LGBTQ issues, some congregations splintered off in favor of more conservative denominations.

For Methodists, the division over LGBTQ issues reached a fever pitch in 2019, when the denomination met for its international convention in St. Louis to potentially amend the group's policies on human sexuality.

Ultimately, the conference’s delegates voted down the proposed changes, which would have allowed openly gay people to serve as pastors or in leadership roles and would have allowed pastors to officiate same-sex weddings without being disciplined.

Lybarger and other pastors said they have found comfort in peers from other denominations that experienced similar fissures.

“It was encouraging to know, actually, that we weren’t walking down a path into uncharted territory,” Lybarger said. “The fact that all denominations are dealing with this, or have dealt with this, tells me that the Holy Spirit is leading churches to be a church for all people.”

He said those who stayed in the UMC must still contend with existing bans on same-sex marriages and gay clergy — bans that some U.S. congregations have openly defied.

“There was this sense that we are not leaving to go and make our own sandbox because we didn’t like something happening in the denomination,” Lybarger said. “Instead, it was seen as an opportunity for us to continue to be that unapologetically inclusive church that we feel called to be.”

The Rev. Kate Hanch, an associate pastor at First United Methodist Church in St. Charles, said while “people are grieving the disaffiliation,” the process has offered a chance to “clarify our values as Christians.”

“For this particular church, that meant us saying all together that all means all,” Hanch said.

The congregation, which dates back to 1821, decided in the spring of 2019 to become “fully inclusive” of LGBTQ people.

Meanwhile, Just said, that movement left more conservative congregations grappling with an uncertain future. Some churches are exploring GMC affiliation, while others are considering what it would mean to be non-denominational.

For now, there are fewer than two dozen GMC churches in Missouri. Just expects that figure to climb in the coming months because, he says, the new denomination have been wrongly labeled as homophobic or anti-woman.

“Unfortunately, what has been presented about the GMC is that we are not welcoming of LGBTQ people, and that is simply not true,” Just said. “Just because we don’t agree with someone doesn’t mean that we don’t love them and want to worship alongside them. We would never in any way turn someone away.”

Boyette agreed, saying the new denomination “welcomes sinners of every stripe.”

“In no way would we ever tell someone that they couldn’t enter our churches, participate in our worship services, belong to our congregations,” Boyette said.

But he acknowledged the denomination has “clear standards” for its members and those in leadership roles.

Boyette said the new denomination has about 3,000 congregations in the U.S. and a presence in Bulgaria, Spain, the Philippines, Croatia and several places in Africa. The denomination is also organizing in several other countries, including Qatar, Dubai, and the United Arab Emirates.

The denomination plans to hold its first conference in the fall of 2024, when delegates will adopt policies.

'Ripple effects'

Prior to the vote last month, congregations interested in disaffiliating held months of discussions. More than 67% of all members of a congregation had to vote to disaffiliate.

The votes created a line of demarcation and scrambled loyalties: Many of the more liberal members left the conservative, disaffiliated congregations, and the more conservative members left congregations that stayed affiliated.

“The new faces we are seeing, I think, are largely because there are so many Methodists right now without a home, and they are looking for a place where they can be a part of a church family of like-minded individuals,” Hanch said.

Lybarger has seen “ripple effects” of the vote in St. Charles County, where, he says, new people coming to The Well are not looking for “theology debates.”

“They may not fully subscribe to everything that the Methodist Church has in policy, or maybe they simply want to belong to a Methodist denomination because the denomination is a huge part of their identity,” Lybarger said. “Or we have other people who are simply looking for a place where they can participate fully without having to justify their seat at the table.”

He and Hanch also say that young people who grew up not attending church are expressing interest in doing so.

“We are seeing young people who were previously not interested in the institution of church, because they felt like it didn’t reflect their values, now wanting to be a part of a church,” Hanch said.

From his office in Kansas, Just shared similar hopes for the GMC.

“People are not interested in tradition or the institution of church, so to see us having this play out in public has not been a good witness to all the good that churches can do,” he said. “I feel terrible about it. But hopefully we can all move forward.”