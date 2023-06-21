ST. PETERS — More than 350 people crowded into a St. Charles library board meeting Tuesday night in the latest escalation in a fight over a library employee's wardrobe.

The contentious meeting, which featured three hours of public comment, centered on a woman's complaint that when she visited a branch of the St. Charles County-City Library, an unnamed worker was wearing makeup, nail polish and a goatee. LGBTQ supporters were swift to push back on the woman's complaints, and they showed up in droves Tuesday night to counter complaints by the woman and her supporters.

"This attire is really only publicly tolerated in adult settings such as nightclubs and strip joints," said Rachel Homolak, the mother who lodged the initial complaint in May. Descriptions of the library employee's attire have escalated since then, and on Tuesday it was described by Homolak and others as a "leather corset, fishnet stockings, and four-inch stilettos."

Tuesday's meeting was the latest example of culture wars brewing in the St. Louis area and across Missouri. Other recent points of contention have included access to gender-affirming care, school curricula, and books in school libraries.

More than 50 people spoke at Tuesday's meeting, and an additional 30-plus people signed up to speak, but the library board opted to end the public comment period after three hours. Others who want to file comments in writing can send emails to the board, according to library board president Staci Alvarez.

Sadie Anderson, who described themselves as being the partner of the library employee, urged the library board to continue to support the employee.

"My partner is having to do something that no person on earth should have to do, they are having to fight for their mere right to exist," Anderson said. "My partner, myself, and every single person in this room should be able to express themselves and feel comfortable in the clothing they choose and wear those clothes without fear of ridicule. It is as simple as that."

The meeting, held at the St. Peters branch of the library, on Spencer Road, was packed long before it began. Among the attendees was Cate Epperson, a longtime county resident who came to the meeting to show support for the library employee.

"It is unconscionable that people are wanting to silence another person's ability to express themselves through the clothes that they wear," Epperson said. She, along with others, said that if Homolak was offended by the library employee's attire that she should simply choose to go to another of the library system's 10 branches.

Some other attendees said they were surprised by how the community has reacted to Homolak's concerns about the library employee.

"I think (Homolak) was being a tempest in a teapot," said Virginia Baldwin, of St. Charles. Baldwin, who also spoke at the meeting, said she believed part of the reason that Homolak's criticisms against the library system have gained such notoriety is that "libraries are in the crosshairs of our politicians, and this is another portal for them to achieve their objectivities of attacking them."

In the meeting, Homolak's comments were met with near-instant boos and complaints from staff member supports, many of whom attended the meeting wearing "Ally" stickers and waving flags in support of the gay and transgender communities. The loudest cheers and jeers of the night came following comments from Francis Howell School Board member Jane Puszkar and Mark McCloskey, a conservative firebrand who first rose to prominence after waving guns at racial justice protestors in 2020 and ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate last year.

Puszkar questioned the motives of the library employee, accusing them of "wanting to harm our children by exposing them to things they don't understand, and can't understand, until they are old enough to process." The response from the crowd was loud enough that board president Staci Alvarez had to pause the meeting.

"You may not agree with what they have to say, but I would expect you to show respect to anybody who comes up to the podium," Alvarez said.

Puszkar also called for the library's CEO Jason Kuhl to be fired and for County Executive Steve Ehlmann's ability to appoint library board members be terminated. Those calls were echoed by others at the meeting, including one woman who said that she was concerned that publicly identifying herself in a news story would result in her being labeled as "hateful" or "bigoted" because she opposes the LGBTQ community due to her religion.

When it came time for McCloskey to speak, a significant portion of the meeting room emptied as St. Charles County residents protested him being given the chance to speak even though he is a resident of St. Louis.

He accused the library of attempting to "indoctrinate" children. He also alleged that the library system had books that equated to "child pornography" that "would land any adult in prison for reading."

Following the conclusion of the public comment period, fewer than 20 people stayed in the meeting room to witness the library board approve its multimillion-dollar budget and finalize the acquisition of property on Highway K in O'Fallon for $412,000.