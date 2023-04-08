ST. CHARLES — The Muegge Road bridge over Highways 94/364 will shut down Monday until midsummer, the Missouri Department of Transportation announced.
MoDOT said the closure, which will begin after the morning rush hour, is to allow conversion of the bridge into part of a new interchange at the location.
Mark Schlinkmann
Mark Schlinkmann is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
