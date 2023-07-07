LAKE SAINT LOUIS — A developer's vision for a sport-centric development is generating buzz in Lake Saint Louis.

The ambitious pitch from developer Jeffrey Parrish would transform a vacant, 3-acre lot next an outdoor shopping mall into a mixed-use development that boasts pickleball courts, a seasonal ice skating rink, virtual sport simulators, a themed playground, a splash pad, an 18-hole mini-golf course, an outdoor amphitheater, a two-story banquet center and a two-story restaurant that would offer rooftop views of the entire park.

"This project is not only going to be one-of-a-kind in the St. Louis area, but maybe in the entire country," Parrish said following Thursday's meeting of the Lake Saint Louis Planning & Zoning Commission. The commission recommended the city's board of aldermen approve Parrish's request for a special use permit and his proposed site plan.

The board of aldermen will vote on the development at its July 17 meeting.

The proposed development represents a public-private partnership, where the city will retain ownership of the pickleball courts, seasonal ice skating rink, themed playground, pavilions, and splash pad. Meanwhile, Parrish will own and manage the amphitheater, restaurant, banquet center, miniature golf course, and other aspects of the development.

The development would be next to The Meadows, a mall that has long been considered "the downtown" of Lake Saint Louis. The former retail hub includes a blend of apartments, offices for healthcare providers, fitness centers, and government offices.

Lake Saint Louis Mayor Jason Law said the city and Parrish are still finetuning details of the development agreement, but the city is expecting to spend between $3.5 million to $4 million to build their portion of the project.

"It is very exciting to have this kind of development in a city like ours because there is little chance that a city of our size would be able to build something similar without using considerable taxpayer dollars," Law said. "This agreement gives us the chance to have this amenity in our community and save taxpayer's dollars at the same time."

Parrish said he is unsure how costly his portion of the project will be, given supply chain issues and building delays.

The first phase of the development, which includes three pickleball courts and a seasonal ice skating rink that will overlay on the pickleball courts, is tentatively planned to open late this coming winter.

Parrish said he hopes the second phase, which includes the miniature golf course, 4,400-square-foot banquet center, restaurant, and amphitheater, will be operational before the end of 2024.

"With all of the challenges with supply chains, it is really anybody's guess at this point," Parrish said of his construction timeline. He said some construction materials he needs in order to make his vision a reality have a 22-week delay at the manufacturer.

He would like to begin site preparation and dirt work "instantly" if the Board of Aldermen approves his requests later this month.

During his presentation to the zoning commission, Parrish was pressed for details about the proposed development including whether he would leave space for the popular Lake Saint Louis Farmer's Market to still operate on the site.

Parrish said the Farmer's Market will be able to utilize the parking lots of the development.

He also said the two-story restaurant will be a "upscale but casual restaurant," that has a menu that will appeal to children and adults. The banquet center, which is being designed to seat around 150 people, will be available for private events such as corporate retreats, weddings, and other gatherings, Parrish said.

The function of the outdoor amphitheater is still in flux, Parrish said.

"We really don't know until we get into it just how it will all operate," said Parrish, who envisions it being a place for both ticketed and public music performances.

"The general vibe that I think we want to have is that this would be a place for people to come and listen to local bands," Parrish said.

After hearing Parrish's presentation, Law said he believes Lake Saint Louis residents will be eager to see this development move forward and would be grateful to see the new attraction added to The Meadows.

"I think this park fits really nicely with our plan to keep The Meadows a vibrant part of our community. We've certainly seen the mall undergo a lot of changes, and having something there that is going to appeal to families and people of all ages, I think, is going to be really beneficial," Law said.