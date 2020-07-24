New bicycle and pedestrian path on the Discovery Bridge opens Saturday

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — The new barrier-separated bicycle and pedestrian path on the Discovery Bridge at Highway 370 will open Saturday to pedestrians and bicyclists.
Previously, bicyclists who traveled the route were not shielded from traffic, making it uncomfortable and dangerous to use the crossing.
The trail can be accessed near the Katy Trail in DuSable Park as well as the trailhead at Missouri Bottom road.
The new bridge path is part of a project to connect the Katy Trail on the St. Charles side of the Missouri River to the Riverwoods Trail in Bridgeton.
