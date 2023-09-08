O'FALLON, Mo. — A hospital that specializes in treating traumatic brain injuries and stroke patients is coming to O'Fallon.

Select Medical, an Ohio-based health care company, received approval from city officials last month to build a 12,500-square-foot rehabilitation hospital on South Woodlawn Avenue. Officials with the state's Health Facilities Review Committee approved the estimated $9.65 million project in May.

Construction on the hospital is expected to begin early next year.

"This is a great addition to the city of O'Fallon, especially its location because it is right in the heart of O'Fallon," said City Councilwoman Debbie Cook, who represents the site of the future hospital on the council.

"We are always looking to expand health care services here in O'Fallon," Cook said. The city of 93,000 people already includes hospitals and clinics affiliated with Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Mercy Health and SSM Health. The new hospital will be affiliated with SSM Health, according to officials.

Representatives for Select Medical say the hospital will feature 12 private rooms and will be staffed 24 hours a day. The Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation in Texas — another Select Medical facility — is serving as a model for the future O'Fallon hospital.

The Texas hospital offers "specialized therapy for patients with brain or spinal cord injuries, stroke or neurological diseases" through physical, occupational, speech, aquatic and other therapies.

"Personally, I wish we would have had a facility like this in O'Fallon a long time ago," said Cook. Her mother suffered a traumatic brain injury, which was followed by multiple strokes.

"The convenience of having this facility in O'Fallon is going to be great for families going through what we went through," Cook said.