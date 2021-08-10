 Skip to main content
New ramps open in St. Charles County to ease access to Route 364
New ramps open in St. Charles County to ease access to Route 364

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — New westbound and eastbound ramps have opened to provide better access between the Heritage Crossing area and Route 364 in St. Charles County.

The ramps, which opened Tuesday, were part of a $2.8 million project handled by the St. Charles County Highway Department. They are expected to help ease travel and accessibility issues in the Heritage Crossing area near Route 364, county officials said Tuesday.

The westbound ramp allows access from Heritage Crossing and North St. Peters Parkway onto Route 364. The eastbound ramp provides access to Heritage Crossing after drivers exit Route 364 onto South St. Peters Parkway.

The project originally was supposed to be completed this fall, and was funded through a federal program along with the county's transportation sales tax.

