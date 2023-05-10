ST. CHARLES — Nicholas Brockmeyer, an attorney in private practice, has been appointed as the new St. Charles municipal judge.

Brockmeyer succeeds Joseph McCulloch, who resigned recently to become St. Charles County prosecutor.

Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said he recommended Brockmeyer to Judge W. Christopher McDonough, who as presiding judge of the county's circuit court made the appointment.

McCulloch resigned just a few weeks after he was re-elected in April to a new four-year term as municipal judge.

Borgmeyer said Brockmeyer will serve as judge until a special election, when voters will elect someone to fill the remainder of the four-year term. Borgmeyer said Brockmeyer has told him he will be a candidate.

The City Council next week is expected to set the election for November.

Brockmeyer practices law with his father, Ronald Brockmeyer.

Ronald Brockmeyer resigned in 2015 as Ferguson municipal judge after a U.S. Justice Department report criticized him for using that position to generate revenue for Ferguson. Ronald Brockmeyer said then that he didn't believe the report was correct.

Borgmeyer said he assumed that the city's new judge also will continue his private practice. Nicholas Brockmeyer could not be reached for comment Tuesday.