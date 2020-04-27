Number of deaths at troubled St. Charles nursing home climbed to 15 over the weekend
Number of deaths at troubled St. Charles nursing home climbed to 15 over the weekend

Families of nursing home dead seek answers

Paramedics from the St. Charles County Ambulance District help one another put on personal protective equipment before unloading a patient at Frontier Health and Rehabilitation nursing home in St. Charles on Thursday, April 16, 2020. At least nine residents at the nursing home with the COVID-19 virus have died. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

ST. CHARLES — The number of residents for Frontier Health & Rehabilitation who have died from complications of COVID-19 has risen to 15, representing about half of the deaths in St. Charles County, according to the St. Charles County Department of Public Health.

The woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s were the latest victims, the county reported on Friday and Sunday.

In total, 550 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in St. Charles County as of Sunday evening.

There have been 31 deaths.

