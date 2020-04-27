Number of deaths at troubled St. Charles nursing home climbed to 15 over the weekend

ST. CHARLES — The number of residents for Frontier Health & Rehabilitation who have died from complications of COVID-19 has risen to 15, representing about half of the deaths in St. Charles County, according to the St. Charles County Department of Public Health.
The woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s were the latest victims, the county reported on Friday and Sunday.
In total, 550 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in St. Charles County as of Sunday evening.
There have been 31 deaths.
