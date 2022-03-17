O'Fallon, Missouri, man killed when motorcycle collides with tractor-trailer

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — An O'Fallon, Missouri, man was killed Wednesday night when his motorcycle collided with a tractor-trailer in Foristell, authorities said.

Mark C. Winger, 44, was on Highway W over Interstate 70 just after 9 p.m. when a tractor-trailer driven by a 63-year-old St. Charles man turned left into the path of Winger's 2017 Harley Davidson Street Glide motorcycle, a Missouri Highway Patrol report said.

The motorcycle then struck the back end of the tractor-trailer, the highway patrol report said.

Winger was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 46-year-old passenger on the motorcycle was seriously injured, the highway patrol report said. Brian P. Whaley, of Wright City, was taken to a hospital. An update on his condition was not available.

Neither Winger nor Whaley was wearing a helmet, the highway patrol report said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

An investigation into the incident continues.