O'Fallon, Missouri, woman killed in three-vehicle crash on I-70

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — An 81-year-old O'Fallon, Missouri, woman died as a result of a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 on Thursday night.

Doris M. Kolb died at a hospital shortly after the crash, which happened around 10:15 p.m. on westbound I-70 west of Mid Rivers Mall Drive, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Kolb's 2008 Buick Lucerne was hit from behind when a 23-year-old man from St. Charles lost control of his 2018 Nissan Sentra, the highway patrol report said.

Kolb's car then veered across all lanes of the interstate and struck the center median wall.

A 2013 Ford Taurus driven by a 22-year-old man from O'Fallon, Missouri, then struck Kolb's vehicle, the highway patrol report said.

The drivers of the Taurus and Sentra suffered minor injuries. Kolb and the Taurus driver were wearing a seat belt, but the Sentra driver was not.

A fourth vehicle in the area at the time, a 2016 Honda CRV, was hit by debris, but the driver was not injured.