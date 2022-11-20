Officials identify man shot dead by police during standoff in O'Fallon, Mo.

O'FALLON, Mo. — A 32-year-old man shot dead Saturday during a standoff with police has been identified as Taylor Lee Shomaker, of St. Charles.

O'Fallon, Missouri, police responded to the 700 block of Longfellow Circle around 2:35 p.m. to a report that Shomaker had threatened his parents and was armed with a handgun, according to Lt. Tom Wilkison of the St. Charles Police Department. Shomaker and his father fought outside, and the gun was fired.

The parents left uninjured, and Shomaker barricaded himself inside the home. The St. Charles County Regional SWAT team arrived at the home with negotiators, who spoke to Shomaker. He came in and out of the home several times but ultimately shot at officers.

Multiple officers fired back, including three from O'Fallon, one from St. Peters and one from St. Charles. Shomaker was struck and later pronounced dead.

The St. Charles County Regional Critical Incident Team — a unit made up of police from seven agencies and St. Charles County investigators — was investigating the officer-involved shooting and the circumstances that led to it.

On Sunday evening, Wilkison said in a statement that there is video footage of the incident from body-worn cameras. He said detectives are contacting neighbors to determine if any houses have home security cameras.

"This investigation is still active and therefore video is not being released at this time," he said.

Updated at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, with the name of the man who died and status of the investigation.