ST. LOUIS — A blindingly bright meteor streaked across the St. Louis region's sky about 8:50 p.m. Monday, accompanied by what experts say was a sonic boom.
A few things made the fireball exceptional, said Mike Hankey with the American Meteor Society. The size of the object burning up through earth's atmosphere caused it to be unusually bright. It also fell within about 38 miles of earth's surface in order to create the boom, while most meteors burn up before getting that close. Finally, the location: Videos showed the meteor streaking just behind the Gateway Arch.
Meteor flying overhead from east to west in O'Fallon, MO this evening just west of St. Louis. #stlwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/0IX2fppoEd— Tom Stolze (@ofallonweather) November 12, 2019
The meteor society received about 200 sightings by Tuesday morning, Hankey said. Most reports come from Missouri, but people saw the meteor from as far as 350 miles away in Oklahoma and Wisconsin.
Hankey said it was one of 27 meteors worldwide this year where the society had at least 100 witness reports.
“For an individual person, seeing one that bright is a once in a lifetime thing,” Hankey said. “But as a planet it's not all that rare."
The meteor appears to have come from the Taurid Meteor Shower which peaked Monday.
"The Taurid is known for big fireballs," Hankey said. "Most of the time meteors are the size of grain of sand, but with the Taurid the debris can be much bigger like the size of a baseball or softball."
So did a smoldering meteorite fall somewhere in Missouri?
Probably not, Hankey said.
"My opinion right now is it was a piece of ice, so it would melt," he said, adding: "Comets are basically dirty snowballs in space, so meteors are usually little pieces of ice that come off a comet's tail."
Models created by the Meteor Society based on the witness reports estimated the fireball ended its path somewhere around Montgomery County, give or take a few dozen miles.
Taylor Tiamoyo Harris of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
Boom in St. Charles - Lake St. Louis - Weldon Spring got it on the @googlenest Hello Doorbell. pic.twitter.com/Of0lLJUpwj— Brian Sirimaturos (@LuxePhotoSTL) November 12, 2019