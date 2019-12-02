ST. CHARLES COUNTY — One person was killed Monday afternoon in a house fire, officials say.
A neighbor called in the fire at 4:08 p.m. telling police they thought someone was trapped inside a burning home in the 300 block of Blanche Drive, according to Kelly Hunsel of the St. Charles Fire Department.
Hunsel reported the fire under control at 4:41 p.m. and out at 4:55 p.m., and said the state fire marshal will be investigating the cause of the fire.
When firefighters arrived at the home they found smoke billowing from the roof, and a person who was already deceased inside.
Officials have not yet released the identity of the victim.
There were no other known injuries, according to the St. Charles County Ambulance District.
Taylor Tiamoyo Harris of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this story.