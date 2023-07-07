LAKE SAINT LOUIS — A developer's vision for a sport-centric development is generating buzz in Lake Saint Louis.

The pitch from developer Jeffrey Parrish would transform a 3-acre lot next to an outdoor shopping mall into a site for pickleball courts, a seasonal ice skating rink, virtual sport simulators, a themed playground, a splash pad, an 18-hole mini-golf course, an outdoor amphitheater, a two-story banquet center and a two-story restaurant with rooftop views of the complex.

"This project is not only going to be one-of-a-kind in the St. Louis area, but maybe in the entire country," Parrish said following Thursday's meeting of the Lake Saint Louis Planning & Zoning Commission.

The commission recommended the city's Board of Aldermen approve Parrish's request for a special use permit and his proposed site plan.

The board of aldermen will vote on the development at a July 17 meeting.

Under the proposal, the city would retain ownership of the pickleball courts, ice skating rink, playground, pavilions and splash pad. Parrish would own the amphitheater, restaurant, banquet center, miniature golf course and other aspects of the development.

The development would be next to The Meadows, a mall that has long been considered "the downtown" of Lake Saint Louis. The former retail hub includes a blend of apartments, healthcare offices, fitness centers and government offices.

Lake Saint Louis Mayor Jason Law said the city and Parrish are still fine-tuning the development agreement, but the city is expects to spend between $3.5 million and $4 million for its portion.

"It is very exciting to have this kind of development in a city like ours because there is little chance that a city of our size would be able to build something similar without using considerable taxpayer dollars," Law said. "This agreement gives us the chance to have this amenity in our community and save taxpayers' dollars at the same time."

Parrish said he is unsure how much his portion of the project would cost, given supply chain issues and building delays.

The first phase of the development, which includes three pickleball courts and an ice skating rink that would overlay on the courts, is tentatively planned to open late this winter.

Parrish said he hopes the second phase, which includes the miniature golf course, 4,400-square-foot banquet center, restaurant and amphitheater, would open by the end of 2024.

"With all of the challenges with supply chains, it is really anybody's guess at this point," Parrish said of the construction timeline.

He said he would like to begin site preparation "instantly" if the Board of Aldermen approves his requests later this month.

During his presentation to the zoning commission, Parrish was pressed for more details, including whether he would leave space for the popular Lake Saint Louis Farmer's Market.

Parrish said the Farmer's Market would be able to use parking lots in the development.

He also said the two-story restaurant would be a "upscale but casual restaurant" and include menu items for children. The banquet center, planned to seat around 150 people, would be available for private events such as corporate retreats and weddings.

Details on the outdoor amphitheater are still in flux, Parrish said, though he envisions both ticketed and public music performances at the site.

"The general vibe that I think we want to have is that this would be a place for people to come and listen to local bands," Parrish said.

After hearing Parrish's presentation, Law said Lake Saint Louis residents will be eager to see the development move forward.

"This park fits really nicely with our plan to keep The Meadows a vibrant part of our community," Law said. "We've certainly seen the mall undergo a lot of changes, and having something there that is going to appeal to families and people of all ages, I think, is going to be really beneficial."