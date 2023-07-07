O'FALLON, Mo. — Overnight closures are planned on Monday and Tuesday nights for the ramp from northbound Salt Lick Road (Highway 79) to eastbound Interstate 70 to accommodate bridge rehab work.
The Missouri Department of Transportation said the shutdowns will begin at 10 p.m. each night and continue to 5 a.m. the following morning.
The interchange is at the O'Fallon boundary line with St. Peters.
Evening Dispatch
Your daily recap of the top stories of the day.
Mark Schlinkmann
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today