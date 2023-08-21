O'FALLON, Mo. — Ramps from eastbound and westbound Highway 364 to Highway K will be closed overnight Monday and Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Transportation has announced.
The ramp shutdowns will begin at 10:30 p.m. each night and continue to 4 a.m. the following morning.
The closures are to allow work crews to patch the driving surface, MoDOT said.
Evening Dispatch
Your daily recap of the top stories of the day.
Mark Schlinkmann
St. Charles County and transportation reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today