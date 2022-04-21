Police: Wentzville officers shoot kidnapping suspect who wouldn't drop gun

UPDATED at 10:40 a.m. Thursday with details on Lincoln County kidnapping.

WENTZVILLE — Two Wentzville police officers shot and injured a 53-year-old man who was suspected of kidnapping an ex-girlfriend at gunpoint earlier in the day Wednesday near Troy, Missouri, authorities said.

The man was shot in the arm about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday while sitting in a vehicle on a busy commercial strip outside AutoZone, in the 1200 block of West Pearce Boulevard, police said. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Wentzville police Sgt. Jacob Schmidt said the man had a weapon and wouldn't follow orders from police to drop it. The man did not fire any shots in the confrontation with the Wentzville officers. Schmidt said he didn't know how many shots police fired.

Wentzville police did not release the man's name, but Lincoln County authorities said he was wanted for a kidnapping near Troy. Daniel Eugene Phillips, 53, of Bowling Green, was charged Thursday with first-degree kidnapping, fourth-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.

Phillips remained hospitalized Thursday and a mugshot was not available.

Lincoln County detectives said Phillips had been stalking his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his child. He waited outside a day care center near Troy about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday and watched as she took the child inside. He jumped into her car and hid in the backseat.

When she came out to her vehicle, Phillips pulled a gun and ordered her to drive, police said. She drove around the county, and her boss called her cellphone, concerned she was late for work.

Police said Phillips threatened to shoot her during the ordeal. He was suspected of previously slashing her tires and puncturing the fuel tank on her car, police said.

About 9 a.m. Wednesday, Phillips ordered the woman to drop him off at the El Rancho convenience store along Highway 47, east of Troy. Police said video surveillance cameras showed the kidnapping outside the day care and also showed him leaving the woman's car at the convenience store later.

On Wednesday evening, authorities said Phillips was getting a ride with a man and a woman. He knew the couple slightly and they agreed to give him a ride because they were heading south toward St. Charles County, police said. They were on a highway in Wentzville when one of their family members called to warn them that the passenger in their car had been involved in a kidnapping in Lincoln County and had a gun, police said.

They got off the highway, feigning car troubles, and went into the AutoZone and called police.

When police arrived, they found the man in the back of a parked sedan. "He has a firearm, and he's pointing it at himself," Schmidt said. "He's refusing commands to put down the firearm. During that altercation, his non-compliance to drop it, that's when the officers decided to discharge their weapon."

Schmidt said the commercial strip is the busiest area in Wentzville.

The Wentzville officers weren't aware when they confronted Phillips that police in Lincoln County were searching for him as a "person of interest" in the kidnapping case, Schmidt said. The Wentzville officers only knew that the two people who had given him a ride claimed he was involved somehow in a kidnapping involving a weapon.

After officers shot Phillips, they put a tourniquet on his arm to stop the bleeding, Schmidt said.

The Critical Incident Response Team, a task force in St. Charles County, is investigating the shooting, its first case since its inception this month. They are reviewing footage of the officers' body worn cameras.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.