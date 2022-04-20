Police: Wentzville officers shoot, wound man who reportedly threatened to harm himself

Updated at 8:15 with additional details.

WENTZVILLE — An officer shot a man who had reportedly been threatening to harm himself with a gun inside a vehicle on Wednesday in a busy commercial strip here, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Wentzville Sgt. Jacob Schmidt said.

The incident began just after 5:30 p.m., when officers received a report of a suspicious situation in the 1200 block of West Pearce Boulevard, an area lined with restaurants, a bank and retail businesses.

When they arrived they found a man in a white four-door sedan threatening himself with a firearm, police said. Officers "tried to work through that" but ended up firing shots at the man, police said.

They did not provide details on what led to the shooting, how many shots were fired or the identity of the man.

Schmidt said the man did not fire any shots.

Officers had been told there was another person in the vehicle, but no one else was there when officers arrived, Schmidt said.

Police said there was no threat to the public. The area had been closed off while officers were investigating, but had opened as of 7 p.m.

