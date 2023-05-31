Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Cycling enthusiasts in Cottleville and St. Peters could soon find their communities directly connected to the Katy Trail.

Officials are asking the public to weigh in on the location of a new bike route that may connect the communities to the popular, 240-mile recreational trail that winds through much of the St. Louis region.

"We are still in the very, very beginning stages of this project," said Emma Klues, vice president of communications for Great Rivers Greenway.

Officials launched an online survey for community feedback in early May. The survey, which continues through June 16, has generated about 150 responses to date. In addition to the route, residents can also weigh in on a name for the trail.

The organization has been eyeing a trail that connects cyclists at St. Charles Community College to the Katy Trail for several years.

Klues said the trail will be used by area residents looking for transportation to and from work at the retailers along Mid Rivers Mall Drive and students at St. Charles County Community College.

The proposed trail also presents broader tourism opportunities given its connection to the Katy Trail, which in 2022 was used by more than 500,000 people and is an international tourism destination for cyclers.