LAKE SAINT LOUIS — A bat discovered in a Lake Saint Louis home this week has tested positive for the rabies virus, health officials said Thursday.

Sara Evers, acting St. Charles County health director, said while the person living in the home wasn't bitten, county health nurses are checking for any potential exposure to determine if there is a need for treatment.

Humans and pets can become exposed to rabies through bites or scratches by infected animals. In Missouri rabies is most commonly spread by bats and skunks.

This is the first case reported in St. Charles County since 2020.

It follows a case in St. Louis County last month, in which a bat found in a home in Clayton tested positive for rabies.