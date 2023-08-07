ST. CHARLES COUNTY — The ramp from northbound Salt Lick Road to eastbound Interstate 70 will be closed overnight Tuesday and Wednesday nights, the Missouri Department of Transportation has announced.

The ramp shutdown is part of a bridge maintenance project that also will include overnight lane closures along 70 between Salt Lick, also known as Highway 79, and Dardenne Creek.

The ramp, in O'Fallon, will close at 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights and reopen at 5 a.m.

Crews will close one lane of eastbound 70 between 79 and the creek, in St. Peters, starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday nights and up to three eastbound lanes by 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.

Additional periodic nightly closures in both eastbound and westbound lanes of the interstate will take place until the fall to accommodate maintenance work on bridges over the creek.

Jack Wang, a MoDOT spokesman, said a more extensive lane shifting and ramp shutdown plan announced last month for the affected road segments was canceled after the contractor determined that less bridge work was needed than originally planned.