Second stretch of St. Charles County’s ‘blueway’ to open this fall

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — The second segment of the Dardenne Creek Blueway, which since May has offered a kayaking and canoeing experience to people with varied levels of expertise, is expected to open by November.

“It’s kind of like a wet Katy Trail, which is not a downhill, crazy ride kind of thing,” St. Charles County Parks Director Ryan Graham said, referring to Missouri’s generally flat cross-state bicycling and hiking route.

Similarly, he said, the blueway isn’t a thrill-packed whitewater rafting stream but a comparatively quiet way for local residents to get close to nature on a stream not far from home.

The blueway’s first 3.5-mile stretch links Riverside Landing County Park on the Mississippi River to St. Peters’ 370 Lakeside Park and takes up to two hours for a round trip.

The next stage opening this fall will link to St. Peters’ Lone Wolff Park 5.2 miles to the southwest.

In future years, the county parks department plans to extend the length of the blueway to nearly 19 miles by linking to three other parks as far south as Bluebird Meadow Park in Dardenne Prairie.

The county also is looking to establish a 12.3-mile Big Creek Blueway in the county’s northwest corner, linking Indian Camp Creek Park to Flatwoods Park along Big Creek and the Cuivre River.

Susan Trautman, CEO of the regional Great Rivers Greenway, said the St. Charles County blueway effort can help the metro area compete for business and employees — much like the greenway’s ongoing trails and park initiatives.

“We do know from members of our corporate community that having the opportunity to connect with the outdoors is very important when they’re recruiting,” Trautman said. “It attracts and retains talent.”

Graham said as the blueways expand, “within the paddling and kayaking community it’s going to bring people from around the area” and potentially aid restaurants and other local businesses.

Officials said usage of the initial blueway segment has exceeded expectations.

Since it opened in May, about 290 kayaks have been taken out at the two self-service rental trailers installed at the northern and southern ends of the creek segment at Riverside Landing and 370 Lakeside parks.

The only way to get one is via the county parks department website, which sends a code to the customer’s smartphone to access the trailer. Each kayak comes with a paddle and a life vest.

“Our rentals are basically sold out on the available time slots” in advance, Graham said. “This is a way for people to try it out and see if they like it.”

But he said most of the blueway’s usage is by people who bring their own kayaks and canoes and occasionally a raft or johnboat by car or trailer; no one has kept track of exactly how many. Graham said there are no restrictions on what can be used.

“If you’ve got something that’ll float and you’re comfortable using that, please bring it out,” he said.

The blueway segment now open is roughly 60 to 80 feet wide and 12 to 14 feet deep and goes through wooded areas in the Mississippi River flood plain, Graham said.

“You can see a lot of wildlife, whether it be turtles, fish or river otters,” Graham said. “We’ve seen egrets and woodchucks.”

Unlike clear streams elsewhere in Missouri with gravel and sand banks, Graham said, the Dardenne has a lot of mud and sediment that gives it a murkier color.

Before the blueway could be opened, county crews spent months clearing toppled trees and other woody debris plus trash coming in mainly from feeder streams.

The county began planning the creek trail in 2018 when it bought a privately-owned harbor along the Mississippi for transformation into Riverside Landing Park; the creek empties into the river there as well.

“We had no idea it was going to take such an effort to get the trees out and to get the garbage out” of the initial blueway segment, said County Executive Steve Ehlmann.

Graham said parks officials got the idea for the blueway while researching companies that could rent kayaks and paddleboards on lakes in county parks.

He said they came across a system used in Minnesota on the upper Mississippi River in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. That got the county to look into adapting that idea for creeks here, he said, as well as for park lakes.

But he said because the part of the Mississippi that touches St. Charles County is too difficult for inexperienced kayakers, the rental kayaks are restricted to creek use.

While kayak rentals are available only from April through October, people with their own watercraft can use the blueway at any time, Graham said.

Dan Emrick, St. Peters’ manager of parks and recreation services, said the official access point to the blueway in 370 Lakeside Park has been closed in recent weeks because of low water in Sandfort Creek — which blueway users must traverse briefly before entering Dardenne Creek.

But he said some experienced users have created their own path to another access point at the park near its dog park area.

“We don’t advertise it but we don’t turn people away,” he said. Eventually, he said, the city hopes to put a formal access point in the same area.